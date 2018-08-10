This is how long the rain will last in Northampton

Temperatures have dropped, the sun has gone and the rain is pouring down in Northampton today.

The temperature in town is currently around 13C with rain showers coming in from the east.

Fear not though as sunshine is set to return once again this evening.

According to forecasters, the rain will move across the country to the east and by 7pm tonight it will be 16C and sunshine.

Looking ahead into the weekend, the will be sunny spells and highs of 21C tomorrow (Saturday) with some patchy evening rain.

Sunday is looking wet and breezy with temperatures sitting at around 20C.