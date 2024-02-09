Third round of grant funding launched to help recruit volunteers in West Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched a third round of grant funding which aims to create additional volunteering opportunities in West Northants.

Local charities, voluntary or community groups, clubs, community interest companies, and not for profit organisations are invited to apply for a grant up to £1,500 to recruit new volunteers for use for projects which address a local community need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Community Funding Grant Scheme has received £47,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to fund these creation of additional volunteering projects.

Volunteering

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our communities are at the heart of everything we do and we’re thrilled to be offering this third round of funding to support and enable our Community and Voluntary Sector organisations to continue their valuable work.

“This funding will help improve the lives of local people and I encourage all those who are eligible to get in touch with our Grants Team to find out more.”

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like an application form or wish to speak to the Community Funding Grants Team about your project or your eligibility to apply for this grant, email: [email protected] including your contact telephone number.