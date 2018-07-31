Thieves tried to break into Northampton woman's car twice amid spate of crimes in residential area

Car owners are being warned to stay vigilant in Semilong after reports of several vehicle break-ins.

Residents in Alliston Gardens have reported at least five occasions where cars have been broken into after being parked in the residential parking area there over the past three months.

Thieves prised open the bonnet of the car to access the batter and disable the alarm.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, has reported how thieves have twice tried to disable the battery on her BMW before breaking in.

The first occasion, on April 3, they were unsuccessful, leaving the car with dents to the bonnet.

On the second, overnight between Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26, they stole a set of glasses from inside, prised open the bonnet and left the wires of the battery cut.

The resident said: "What they are trying to do is disconnect the alarms.

"We have seen this happen to lots of cars here.

"The other morning we woke up and there was a car here with broken windows. Our neighbour's car has been broken into twice.

"It's a big problem round here.

"If you come to Alliston Gardens now you can see lots of glass in the car park area."

Northamptonshire Police says it has received an increased number of reports about car break ins over summer.

A spokeswoman for the force appealed for any witnesses to the incident between July 25 and 26 to get in touch:

The force posted advice about how to avoid car theft on its Facebook page this morning.

"It can take as little as 10 seconds for a thief to steal something from your car but most vehicle crime is preventable," it reads.

"Please don’t make it easy for thieves and follow this advice to ensure your car doesn’t get broken into.

"The best way to protect your belongings is to remove them and lock your car whenever you leave it.

"Remove everything from the car; don't even leave a jacket where it can be seen.

"Close the sunroof along with the windows when you leave.

"Don’t store things in the boot; take them with you.

"Store car ownership information in your home, not your car.

"Have a routine to ensure you always take the keys out of the ignition.

"Take removable stereos and sat nav equipment with you.

"Use secure (theft resistant) number plates so your plates are less attractive to thieves."