Thieves target cafes and charity shop during smash-and-grab spree in Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses following three burglaries in Kettering town centre.

Two cafes, one in Lower Street and another in Sheep Street, and a charity shop in High Street, were broken into between 4.30pm on Thursday, March 22, and 6am on Friday, March 23.

A police spokesman said: “The offenders smashed glass at the front of the premises and broke in, stealing items including cash and alcohol.”

Witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the town centre during these times, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.