'There was barely any room to stand': World cup fever hits Northampton as hundreds pack pub beer garden to watch Panama thrashing

Hundreds of football fans packed a Northampton pub beer garden fitted with a double decker bus-sized screen to see England thrash Panama in the World Cup today (June 24).

The beer garden of the Spinney Hill Pub in Kettering Road was packed to the rafters as England supporters crammed in to watch today's 6-1 thrashing of Panama on a cinema screen.

Some punters even took to bringing furniture out from the pub itself to sit on.

The TV is a whopping 35 metres squared and costs £2,000 to hire for three days or more according to One Agency Media's brochure.

But the investment by the Greene King pub clearly paid off - with fans from around the county electing to soak up the atmosphere there today.

Fundraiser Steph Steward, 31, from Moulton, enjoyed the match at the Spinney Hill with her partner Steve and a group of friends.

"It was absolutely mad, there was a huge amount of people here," she said.

The England supporters got to see their side win 6-1 and go the top of the World Cup's Group G.

"We got here at 10.10 this morning and there were only four tables left. By 11.30 there was barely enough room to stand it was so packed.

"People were bringing furniture out of the pub to watch the match.

"It was a really nice atmosphere though - everyone was going crazy for every single goal."

While the TV sits outside this week, the pub will open its outside bar and serve food from its barbecue.

There is also a football goal next to the garden for those wanting to emulate their World Cup heroes' exploits on the field.

Spinney Hill general manager Josh Teasdale said: “We’re thrilled with our new screen which has proved a massively popular way for our customers to watch the football."