“The Veteran & His Dog" - veteran of British Army and Northants Fire and Rescue Service helps others
Veteran offers free wellbeing visits with his PTSD support dog Archie the springer spaniel.
I am a veteran of 7 years’ service in the British Army and 10 years’ in Northants Fire and Rescue. I suffered a mental breakdown 5 years ago and was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of both operational service in the 2003 Iraq conflict and many jobs within the Fire and Rescue. I ended up jobless, homeless, and eventually living alone in a caravan during lockdown, relying on food banks to stay alive. I have since tackled my PTSD through much support, both civilian and military, by far the most effective support is through my assistance/support dog “Archie” the Springer Spaniel. Archie has been with me since he was 8 weeks old and has just turned 2 and fully insured to attend such visits.
My reason for writing is now I feel like it is time for me to give back and help others, both civilians and veterans with visits from myself and Archie. There are strong connections and many studies to show the positive impact that spending time with dogs can have on the wellbeing of humans.
Currently, I am willing to offer visits completely free of charge to anywhere that thinks they might benefit from us.
If this is something of interest, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Kind Regards,
Gareth Humphrey 07754068184 [email protected]