“The Veteran & His Dog" - veteran of British Army and Northants Fire and Rescue Service helps others

I am a veteran of 7 years’ service in the British Army and 10 years’ in Northants Fire and Rescue. I suffered a mental breakdown 5 years ago and was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of both operational service in the 2003 Iraq conflict and many jobs within the Fire and Rescue. I ended up jobless, homeless, and eventually living alone in a caravan during lockdown, relying on food banks to stay alive. I have since tackled my PTSD through much support, both civilian and military, by far the most effective support is through my assistance/support dog “Archie” the Springer Spaniel. Archie has been with me since he was 8 weeks old and has just turned 2 and fully insured to attend such visits.