The ‘Super Mario of maintenance’ celebrates 40 years at Northampton mental health charity

An Italian handyman dubbed the “Super Mario of maintenance” has celebrated his 44th year working at St Andrew’s Healthcare in Northampton.

Stefano Palminteri – also fondly referred to by colleagues as ‘Little Stevie -’ is a multi-skilled craftsman who started at the charity in 1978 when he first moved to the UK from his home country after marrying a woman from Northampton.

Picking up his Long Service award for 40 years, which had been delayed due to the pandemic, the 68-year-old said: “It’s been a joy working at the charity for all these years. The staff and colleagues here are like a second family to me and I have no plans to retire.”

Stefano picking up his Long Service award

Recalling getting the job, he said there was no formal interview and his boss at the time offered him £40 a week. More if he managed to learn English within three months.

Over the years, Stefano has been on site for momentous occasions, such as when the late Princess Diana landed in a helicopter on the main lawn to open Spencer House.Stefano also got the opportunity to meet today’s King Charles, who opened the hospital’s Malcolm Arnold building.

He said: “I was so lucky to meet King Charles – who was a prince at the time – all those years ago. But, for me it’s the people at St Andrew’s who have made my 42 years here so enjoyable and meaningful.”

Stefano’s varied role means there is not much he cannot do, and his huge skillset has made him popular with staff across the entire organisation.

He added: “Every day is different here. One minute I could be painting a ward, the next I could be fixing a leaky roof. I get so much satisfaction from taking something and making it better.”

Alex Trigg, Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “We’re so honoured to have had Stefano as part of our team for more than 40 years. He’s truly committed to his work and carries out every job with a big smile on his face. He is a real team player and on many occasions has helped out with the entertainment at patient parties.

“Affectionately known as Little Stevie or the Super Mario of maintenance due to his Italian roots, he is very hands on and caring and will help anyone with anything. Staff and patients think highly of him all over the hospital, and he will turn his hand to anything to complete a task to make someone happy.

“He has seen a lot at St Andrew’s over the 40 years and has had to change with the times even though he still doesn't like using mobile phones and computers!”

