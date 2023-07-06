The Spring Charity's 'Greening Day of Action'! Volunteers help develop community garden in Northampton

Ciara, one of the volunteers from Hayes said, "We had a great day, working as a team, to support The Spring Charity!"

As part of their 'Seed to Soup' greening project, The Spring Charity based in the heart of Spring Boroughs, held a 'Greening Day of Action' on Monday 3rd July. The aim of the event was to transform the Spring Boroughs' Community Garden so it would be a safe outdoor space for local families and residents to use during the Summer Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the plants, pots and gardening equipment were sourced by a local organisation called 'Jam-Helping Out' which is made up of three local businesswomen called Julia, Ann and Mandy, who support and raise awareness of Northamptonshire charities. The group has already raised over £10,000 to date for various local charities and has plans in place to raise even more!

Ann and Mandy from Jam-Helping Out delivering donated plants.

A group of volunteers from Hayes Recruitment spent the day working tirelessly to ensure the plots and communal spaces in the Community Garden were transformed into an inviting green space! The Spring Charity Manager, Tracey Hamilton, was delighted with the results and said, "I would like to thank the Hayes volunteers, Ian the community gardener and the ladies of Jam-Helping Out for their support with our latest project. It will be amazing for our families, many of whom live in flats without their own outdoor space, to have a green space to relax in and enjoy the Summer with their neighbours."

If you would like to know more about the work of The Spring Charity please take a look at their website: https://www.thespringcharity.org/