The Northampton roads that will no longer be gritted as a priority during Winter 2018

As the first cold mornings of winter bite, thoughts are already turning to snow - and which roads Northamptonshire County Council's depleted highways service will be able to grit this year.
The council revealed earlier this year that its fleet would be reducing the number of roads it will grit from October this year and taking longer to attend to them.
Some roads that would have been treated when temperatures are forecast to fall to 0.5 degrees Celsius have been downgraded in priority. These roads will now only be treated when sub-zero conditions are set to last 48 hours or more.
And about 500 grit bins across the county - 30 in Northampton- that were filled by the council during the big freeze earlier this year will be either removed or left to the community to replenish.
The roads in and around Northampton that will no longer be treated as a priority will be:
Queenswood Avenue
Yardley Drive
Reynard Way
Obelisk Rise
Port Road
Park Drive
South Oval
East Oval
Welland Walk
Severn drive
Avon Drive
Witham Walk
West Oval
Merthyr Road
Dallington Road
Baring Road
Dallington Green
Dallington Park Road
Chiltern Avenue
Chiltern Way
Cotswold Avenue
Limehurst Road
Eastfield Road
Northfield Road
Firsview Drive
High Street
Ashbrow Road
Thorn Hill
Ringway
Ladybridge Drive
Acre Lane
Link Road
Greenshills Road
Whitehills Way
Whitehills Crescent
Crestwood Road
Holmecross Road
Birds Hill Road
Russet Drive
Fishponds Road
Fieldmill Road
Penfold Lane
Cherry Lodge Road
Blackthorn Road
Goldings Road
Rectory Farm Road
Olden Road
Ecton Brook Road
Overmead Road
Fir Tree Walk
Charnwood Avenue
The Headlands
Birchfield Road East
Birchfield Road
Broadway
Collingwood Road
Abington Avenue
Stimpson Avenue
Clare Street
Earl Street
Duke Street
Bailiff Street
Balmoral Road
St Davids Road
Nursery Lane
Yelvertoft Road
Hastings Road
Cranford Road
Aintree Road
Goodwood Avenue
Oulton Rise
Spinney Hill Road
Churchill Avenue
Keswick Drive
Quinton Road
Curtlee Hill
Wootton Hope Drive
The Warren
Hardingstone Lane
Butts Road
Penvale Road
Hill Farm Rise
Queen Eleanor Road
Farmhill Road
Barley Hill Road
Pine Ridge
High Street, Upton
Scribers Drive, Upton
Telford Street, Upton
Telford Way, Upton
Station Road, Great Billing
High Street, Great Billing
The Green, Hardingstone
High Street, Hardingstone
Wake Way, Grange Park
Bridge Meadow Way, Grange Park
Quintonside, Grange Park
Locations in Northampton where grit bins will not be filled by the county council:
Ardington Road / Billing Road, Abington
Beech Avenue / Wellingborough Road, Abington
Purser Road / Adnitt Road, Abington
Ardington Road / Wellingborough Road, Abington
Cliftonville Court, Abington
Hillside Way (2 bins), Abington Vale
Ridgeway / Weston Way, Abington Vale
Bougainvillea Drive / Magnolia Close, Abington Vale
Maclean Close (to side of no. 10), Abington Vale
Herne Hill Court, Camp Hill
Parsons Meade (2 bins), Camp Hill
Harksome Hill (near no. 21), Camp Hill
Lodge Avenue, Collingtree
Pinetrees (opposite no. 37)
Pleydell Gardens near George Nutt Court, Delapre
Shale End , Duston
Hill Farm Rise / Hawks Nest, East Hunsbury
Cottage Gardens (opposite no. 34), Great Billing
Lime Farm Way / High Street, Great Houghton
IIex Close (near garages). Hardingstone
South Oval (near shops), Kings Heath
Fylingdale (end of road), Kingsthorpe
Bunting Road / Balfour Road, kingsthorpe Hollow
Barley Hill Road, Southfields
Castle Street / Phoenix Street, Spring Boroughs
St James Mill Road (by railway bridge), St James
Sharman Road, St James
Streambank Road (opposite no.10), Thorplands
North Hayes Court, Thorplands
Curtlee Hill /Villa Way, Wootton
Any comments and queries should be sent to: northamptonshirewintermaintenance@kierwsp.co.uk