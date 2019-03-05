'The Karate Academy' could find a home at empty unit in Northampton industrial park

Plans for a martial arts studio at the heart of a Northampton industrial estate have been put forward.

An empty unit in Stafford Place, in Moulton Park estate, could be converted into 'The Karate Academy' under the new proposals.

It would see the vacant former office space renovated into a 186-square-metre dojo and fitness centre.

'The Karate Academy' could create up to four full-time and nine part-time jobs at the empty unit and offer more fitness options to customers in Moulton Park.

The plan has been submitted by martial arts company The Combat Academy, which runs full-time centres in Barnsley and Chesterfield.

The academy would hold classes teaching martial arts, personal development and nutrition, with small classes for ages ranging from four to 18.