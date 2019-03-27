The A14 is CLOSED this morning

A section of the A14 is closed after a power line fell down this morning.

The Highways Agency is warning motorists to find another route as the eastbound carriageway between J13 at Thrapston and J14 is totally blocked this morning (Wednesday, March 27) after a telephone line fell at Keyston following a collision.

The telephone cable has been cleared, however the carriageway will remain closed for resurfacing due to a spillage.

There are long delays on the approach to the closure, with five miles of congestion adding about 50 minutes to normal journey times.

Road users are asked to follow the "Hollow Diamond" diversion route:

From the A14, J13, take the exit slip road near Thrapston onto the A605.

Continue on the A605 through the village of Thorpe Waterville and past Oundle, Warmington and Elton.

Stay on the A605, Peterborough Road towards the A1 (M), J17 Interchange.

At the A1 (M), J17 interchange take the fourth exit onto the A1 (M) south.

Continue on the A1 (M) south, passed Stilton, Sawtry, Alconbury and rejoin at the A14, J21 Brampton Hut Interchange.

There is also some heavy traffic on surrounding roads.

Officers are on the scene but the road is likely to be blocked for some time. They estimate it will reopen before about 9.45am.