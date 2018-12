Northampton town centre's former Marks & Spencers was boarded up today to keep from homeless people sleeping in its front entrance.

An encampment of rough sleepers using tents and blankets has been pitched up in front of the store in Abington Street for the past six weeks.

But today, the entryway was boarded off on the orders of the building's owners and the rough sleepers have been moved on.

It comes after the high street's M&S closed its doors in August.