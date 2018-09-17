Ten sheds and a shop broken into during Northampton burglary spree

Burglars armed with bolt cutters snapped or gouged out 11 different locks in a raid in Northmpton overnight.

The criminals descended on Bants Lane Allotments in Duston last night (Sunday) and broke into a number of sheds and storage containers, including the allotment association's on-site shop.

All the equipment on site has been invisibly marked

But the mystery is what the burglars hoped to find given that no tools or electrical items were taken. The shop is cleared of cash at the end of each day and none is ever left on site.

Kevin Garn, an allotment association committee member, said: "The people who have done this are about as much use to this world as a chocolate fireguard. And that's being polite.

"They've taken nothing, damaged our stuff and just caused us a lot of grief."

The burglars somehow gained access to the site despite secure fences and gates, which were not tampered with.

A CCTV camera covers the allotment site entrance

They snipped off the locks of eight sheds towards Chiltern Way and got as far as the former shipping containers near the Bants Lane entrance. There they tried to smash the burglar alarm sensors, setting them off in the process.

Heavy-duty padlocks on the containers that housed communal equipment and the shop were somehow opened without being damaged. But a third container had its lock gouged out, possibly with the use of a hammer and screwdriver.

Despite all the damage, the burglars made no gains from their rampage. They dumped some strimmers elsewhere on the site, but did not leave with a single item.

Ken McMurdie, chair of the allotment association, said: "If they were standing here in front of me, I'd just like to ask them why they did it.

"They gained nothing but it's very unsettling for us all."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.