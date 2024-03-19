Teenage motorcyclist dies following collision on Northamptonshire country road

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:07 GMT
A teenage motorcyclist has died after a collision on a Northamptonshire country lane.

The collision happened in Roman Road, near Whilton, shortly before 3.25pm on Monday (March 18).

Police say a collision occurred between the rider of a white Suzuki motorcycle travelling westbound towards Whilton and the driver of a black Ford S-Max car travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident happened in Roman Road, near Whilton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, the teenage female rider sadly died.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle travelling along Roman Road prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000161413.

