Teenage girl taken to hospital with head injury following collision in Towcester

A teenage girl was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Towcester.

Emergency services were called to Watling Street in Towcester at around 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 after a car was in a collision with a teenage girl outside Domino’s Pizza.

Eyewitnesses reported that an air ambulance was at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The air ambulance was in attendance however, the girl was taken to MK Hospital via road with a head injury.

“This injury was assessed at the scene as to not being life-threatening or changing.”

Police closed Watling Street at its junction with Northampton Road and Olive Street for around 30 minutes whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road was reopened shortly after 6pm.

