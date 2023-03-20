Teenage driver taken to hospital after serious collision in Northampton

A teenage driver was taken to hospital after a serious collision in Northampton – and another driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The incident happened at around 6am on Sunday (March 19) in Park Avenue South.

A black VW Passat travelling north on Park Avenue South and a black VW Polo travelling in the opposite direction, near to the junction with Abington Park, were in collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman: “As a result of the collision, a passenger in the Polo – a 19-year-old man from Northampton – sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. This injury is not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“Two other passengers in the Polo – two 18-year-old men from Northampton – also required medical treatment for minor injuries.”

A 20-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Now police officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.