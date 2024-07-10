Teen competition winner turns down £60k Porsche in favour of cash to help his mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most 19-year-olds would jump at the chance of getting their hands on a £60,000 Porsche - but not Maximilian Mitrica.

The construction worker bagged a Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GTS in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition, but rejected it in favour of the cash alternative to help pay off his mum’s mortgage.

Maximilian, who lives in Northampton, was on his break at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who wanted to find out how he reacted to the news when the email came through confirming he was a winner.

“When I found out, I wondered what on earth was happening!” Maximilian said. “I’ve never won anything like this before, so I still can’t quite believe it.”

Maximilian Mitrica won a Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GTS

The Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GTS is renowned for its high performance, handling, design and generous amount of space.

But Maximilian said he was planning on taking the cash alternative as it would come in more handy for him and his family than the car.

“I would love to be able to put some of it towards paying off my mum’s mortgage, and the rest I would spend on a new BMW for myself and maybe start my own business,” he added.

“I would be too afraid of scratching such an expensive car if I took the Porsche.”

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Maximilian for winning this stunning prize.

“This is an amazing car and is right up there as one of my favourites.

“The fact that he is turning it down, so he can help pay off his mum’s mortgage, is an amazing gesture, and I’m sure his mum is going to be thrilled.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.