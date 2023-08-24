News you can trust since 1931
TeddySteps Charity Night at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton

Helping a poorly little boy
By M BContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST

Teddysteps Presents An Evening With Accrington Stanley

An evening of live music with Northamptonshire’s well know band Accrington Stanley to be help on Friday 25th August at The Charles Bradlaugh Establishment.

All to help this one little 3 year old Teddy to be able to have what should be his god given right but will cost his family £17-19,000 . The relaxation and serenity Teddy needs and we can physically see him enjoying is to be in water ……A BATH.

Why why why do children with disabilities suffer?Why is life such a struggle for families like Teddy?The system isn’t right! The system isn’t fair!

An adaptable bath for a beautiful little boy who struggles every single minute of every single day! 😥

Please purchase tickets at £10 each . Admission payable also on the door.Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase on the night.

We look forward to seeing you!

