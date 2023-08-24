TeddySteps Charity Night at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton

Teddysteps Presents An Evening With Accrington Stanley

An evening of live music with Northamptonshire’s well know band Accrington Stanley to be help on Friday 25th August at The Charles Bradlaugh Establishment.

All to help this one little 3 year old Teddy to be able to have what should be his god given right but will cost his family £17-19,000 . The relaxation and serenity Teddy needs and we can physically see him enjoying is to be in water ……A BATH.

Teddysteps Presents

Why why why do children with disabilities suffer?Why is life such a struggle for families like Teddy?The system isn’t right! The system isn’t fair!

An adaptable bath for a beautiful little boy who struggles every single minute of every single day! 😥

Please purchase tickets at £10 each . Admission payable also on the door.Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase on the night.