Teddy bear picnics, kite flying and litter picks on Northampton's parks this week

A range of free events and activities will go ahead across Northampton’s green spaces in the coming days as part of this year’s Love Park week.

Activities such as a teddy bear’s picnic at the Racecourse, Kite flying at Eastfield Park and Children’s Tale at Abington Park will take place between July 13 and 22.

It also includes the annual Alfie Bear's Picnic, in support of Alfie Bear's Journey which was set up following the death of a little boy from Northampton who died of a rare brain tumour.

The events aim to celebrate the best of Britain’s green spaces and change attitudes on littering.

The week also includes community litter picks across the Racecourse, Bradlaugh Fields, Ladybridge Park, Hunsbury Park, and Eastfield Park.

Park goers are asked to stay respectful of Northampton’s natural beauty and to pick up and throw away their rubbish along the way.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Northampton has so many beautiful parks and green spaces and the annual Love Parks Week is a great opportunity to head out and enjoy them in the sun.

“By working together and having pride in our green spaces we can keep them safe and clean so that our parks can continue to be one of the town’s best assets and offer pleasant surroundings for everyone to enjoy.”

To take part in any of the planned litter picks, email forums@northampton.gov.uk.

Local events include:

July 13

- Story of the Park Children's Trail, Abington Park, 11am to 3pm



July 14

- Litter Pick, 10am to noon, Racecourse

- Teddy bear's picnic, noon, Racecourse



July 15

- Buddies of Beckets Bewildering Boulders, all week, Becket's Park



July 16

- Litter Pick, 10am to 3pm, Ladybridge Park



July 17

- Litter Pick, 10am to 3pm, Hunsbury Park



July 18

- Litter Pick, 10am to 3pm, Eastfield Park

- Kite flying, 3.30pm, Eastfield Park



July 21

- Litter pick, 10am to noon, Bradlaugh Fields

- Teddy bear's picnic, noon, Bradlaugh Fields



July 21

- Alfie Bear's Picnic, 11am to 4pm, West Hunsbury