Team Travelling Veteran clocking up miles for charity with epic road trip from Northampton to Gibraltar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Griffin and Matthew Wiseman from Northampton, aka team Travelling Veteran, has just completed an epic road trip.

In 7 days, Dean and Matthew, along with 100 other veterans in 30 cars drove all of the way from the UK to Gibraltar for various charities as part of the Veterans Banger Rally clocking up 1700 miles exactly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They weren't driving just any car though, all of the cars had to cost under £1000 to buy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Travelling Veteran

In Dean's case, they drove a Toyota Avensis, which has been repainted in Army camouflage colours.

Dean said "there were times when we didn't know if the car would make it, the road trip was harder than we thought it would be, we saw some amazing sights driving over the Pyrenees mountains and had some fabulous experiences off of the beaten track!"

They were raising money for The Veterans Charity.

Danny Greeno from The Veterans Charity explains:

Dean Griffin and Matthew Wiseman

"Several years ago, whilst Dean was studying to be an electrician, he needed our support. He said that he had always wanted to give something back to the charity that helped him at a time of need but injuries prevent him from doing a sponsored run or bike ride etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rally gave him the perfect opportunity to raise funds and take part in a great challenge."

The pair have so far raised £780 and hope to reach their target of £1000!

Here is a link to the fundraising page: