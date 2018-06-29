Teachers confiscate 'kitchen knife' from year five boy at Northampton school

A Northampton school has sought to reassure parents that safety is of the 'highest priority' after a year five pupil was found carrying a small kitchen knife.

Parents of children at the Good Sheperd Catholic Primary School in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, received a letter on Tuesday (June 26) informing them of the incident.

The circular, signed by head teacher Martin Lowe, reads: "Some of you will be aware that we had an incident today involving a year 5 pupil who had brought a small kitchen knife into school

"We, of course, take these matters very seriously and followed all the correct protocols.

"However, nobody was threatened or harmed and we believe there was no intent to cause harm.

"Please be assured that, as always, the safety and wellbeing of your children is of the highest priority.

"We have reported the matter to police.

"We have spoken to year 5 and year 6 students to reassure them of their safety and to remind them that they should seek help, as soon as possible, if they feel unsafe at any time.

The letter states that "a few children did alert a member of staff about the knife."

Year five pupils are aged nine or 10. A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident was reported.

But it goes on to say that this "could have been done much sooner and would have allowed the knife to be found in a timely manner."

One parent who contacted the Chron, but did not wish to be named, said the incident was 'very worrying'.

However, Mr Lowe said that 'incidents like this are 'extremely rare' in his letter to parents.

"Safeguarding is our priority and the safety of your children is of paramount importance in all that we do at school," he added.

