Taylor Wimpey awards Northampton football club £500 prize
Residents living in Northampton and the surrounding local area were invited to nominate local good causes. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded Kingsthorpe Jets with the top prize.
Nick Hart, Chairman at Kingsthorpe Jets YFC, said: “It’s amazing to be awarded with this fantastic prize and to be nominated by the local community makes it extra special. Working with the community is close to our hearts and an integral part of what we do here at the Jets. As a non-profit organisation, entirely run by volunteers, receiving such a generous amount of money goes a long way. We will use the funds to purchase new kit and equipment for our teams and to support the club development programme. I’d like to Thank Taylor Wimpey for running these competitions and the great work they do in the community. I’d also like to thank all the people who nominated our club for the award.”
Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey we are proud to support local sports teams such as Kingsthorpe Jets. It was great to see the number of votes we received from the local community throughout this competition and we would like to thank everyone that took part.”
To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.