Taylor Wimpey awards Northampton football club £500 prize

Nick Hart, Chairman at Kingsthorpe Jets YFC, said: “It’s amazing to be awarded with this fantastic prize and to be nominated by the local community makes it extra special. Working with the community is close to our hearts and an integral part of what we do here at the Jets. As a non-profit organisation, entirely run by volunteers, receiving such a generous amount of money goes a long way. We will use the funds to purchase new kit and equipment for our teams and to support the club development programme. I’d like to Thank Taylor Wimpey for running these competitions and the great work they do in the community. I’d also like to thank all the people who nominated our club for the award.”