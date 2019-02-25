The new team pictured outside the Bridge Street restaurant. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Take a look inside Sophia's restaurant as new owners Joanna and Fitim take over

Pictures show staff at work after new restaurant owners have taken on one of Northampton's longest running dynasties.

An interior designer has been brought in to create a Roman-style wall, pictured behind the team.
Spaghetti Carbonara: smoked pancetta, parmesan bound with egg yolk. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
Mushrooms Sophia's: baked mushrooms stuffed with crab meat in a lemon butter sauce. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
