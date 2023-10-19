News you can trust since 1931
Sywell Aviation Museum appeal to help aircraft restoration

Sywell Aviation Museum in Northamptonshire is seeking the donation of aviation books and model kits to help turn a rare airliner into a classroom
By Ben BrownContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Things have been extremely busy at Sywell Aviation Museum over the past year as work continues to restore its rare 1969-built Handley Page Jetstream aircraft. Since arriving in March 2021 Museum volunteers have completely refurbished the cockpit and recently added its restored tailplanes and elevators. There is still much more to do!

All this work has been funded by donations as the Museum does not charge an entry fee. A good part of the money was raised at its book and model sale in March this year.

The Museum is appealing for the donation of aviation books and especially model kits, accessories, diecast models etc to be able to hold another fundraising sale in the new year.

If you can help please contact [email protected] or call 07968061708

Many thanks

