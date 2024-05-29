Support for the fine-tuned vision to amplify Greyfriars, Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second round of engagement to invite local residents, businesses and visitors to help fine-tune the future of the vacant Greyfriars site in Northampton is well underway.

Just two weeks since its launch, more than 575 people have shared their views on the proposals which seek to transform this part of town from an empty disused site into a vibrant space for people to live, play and connect.

The 14-acre area is set to amplify a forgotten piece of the town into a new neighbourhood which will encompass multi-generational living, dedicated green space and entertaining space, while improving connectivity to the town centre with improved transport routes.

Following on from the initial engagement in December 2023, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is now presenting the refined vision to the local community to help shape. So far, more than 60% of respondents have said that they think the proposals will make the town centre a better place to live and visit and have rated the have rated the vision statement 4 or 5 hearts out of 5.

Greyfriars Emporium Way Night CGI

The initial comments reflect a positive response to every aspect of the proposals. When asked, the plans for the new Greyfriars Amphitheatre and reopening Emporium Way has been ranked as having the most positive impact. Closely followed by a new town park and a reinvented Corn Exchange.

The vision presented will see Greyfriars become a new vibrant neighbourhood within Northampton town centre, that will restitch forgotten connections and create new ones, amplifying the impact of nature and creativity throughout with Northampton’s first town park as its centrepiece.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at WNC, said: “It is fantastic to hear from local residents, businesses and community groups as part of the second phase of engagement to fine tune our plans for Greyfriars. The plans will transfigure the empty 14,000 sqm site into a vivid community compromising of high-quality homes, 12 new bus stands and a new arts and performing hub. We look forward to speaking to residents about our vision at the in-person event at the Grosvenor Centre, Northampton on Saturday 1 June between 9am and 5pm.”

This area will be enhanced by a new Greyfriars park running along Lady’s Lane with an outdoor amphitheatre and pedestrian-first public realm. A renewed Corn Exchange will act as a multi-use culture-led hub that welcomes performance, classes and showcase; while Belgrave House will be transformed into a creative, cultural and community building that celebrates the thinkers and makers of Northampton.

The proposals have been crafted by a multi-disciplinary team led by Studio Egret West, who have been commissioned by West Northamptonshire Council to help shape the vision for the area. This team comprises urban designers, architects, landscape architects, and transport, commercial and sustainability experts.