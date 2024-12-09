Super slimmer Northamptonshire dog enjoys new lease of life after dramatic weight loss

A Chihuahua from Northamptonshire has been crowned a super slimmer after attending weight management sessions for pets.

Seven-year-old Buddy is enjoying a new lease of life since losing a third of his bodyweight through attending the weight clinic sessions at Northlands Veterinary Hospital, which is part of the VetPartners family of practices.

Buddy weighed 7.43kg when his owner Debbie Beeby took him to the veterinary hospital in Station Road, Kettering, because she was worried he was getting out of breath quickly on walks. After being checked by a vet, Buddy was referred to the weight clinics.

The weight had slowly crept on because the pet was persuading members of Mrs Beeby’s family, including her five grandchildren, to give him titbits of human food including his favourite treat of toast.

Buddy at the start of his weight loss journey in May.

Since losing weight, Mrs Beeby says Buddy has been transformed and not only looks healthier, he’s happier and has more energy.

Over a period of six months, he has reached his target weight of 5.4kg and the measurement around his abdomen has reduced from 44.5cm to 33cm.

Northlands Veterinary Hospital’s head veterinary nurse Sarah Lane, who saw Buddy for his weight management sessions, says his weight loss has been achieved through eating a balanced diet and not having extra treats.

Northlands Veterinary Group offer the weight clinics to help owners keep their pets healthier for longer and is warning that pets are at a greater risk of suffering from serious health conditions by being overweight or obese.

Buddy's weight has been monitored regularly at weight clinics at Northlands Veterinary Hospital.

Obesity is a serious problem in dogs and cats and, according to the 2023 Paw Report, published by the charity PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals), veterinary professionals estimate that 46% of dogs are above their ideal weight.

Sarah said: “I’m very proud of Buddy for reaching his target weight as he looks amazing – he’s like a totally different dog. When I first saw him, he was 2kg overweight, which may not sound a lot but is quite significant for a small dog.

“We recommended moving Buddy onto a food that’s designed to support weight loss and help dogs feel fuller for longer. It is nutritionally balanced for weight loss, which means we could restrict the calories while still giving Buddy all he needs to be healthy. His owner was brilliant at following our advice, and every member of her family supported her through Buddy’s weight loss journey.”

Sarah said anyone who is worried about their dog’s weight can contact the practice for advice, and says the weight clinics are the perfect opportunity to have your pet weighed and discuss any nutritional needs in regard to weight management.

Buddy before attending weight management clinics at Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Kettering.

At the weight clinics, a veterinary nurse will discuss the dog’s current diet and exercise routine with their owner and may suggest making adjustments. If a pet is more than 20% overweight, they will discuss introducing a nutritionally balanced diet for weight loss.

The dog will be photographed and measurements taken of the neck, chest and abdomen to monitor improvements in follow-up appointments.

Sarah added: “We won’t ever judge an owner if their pet is overweight and just want to provide support to their dog. Being overweight puts extra strain on muscles, joints and internal organs such as the heart and may also increase the risk of serious issues such as osteoarthritis and lead to reduced mobility.

“It’s so heartwarming to see dogs like Buddy come into the practice full of energy and wanting attention, rather than walking around slowly and being nervous.”

Buddy, with owner Debbie Beeby (left) and veterinary nurse Sarah Lane, has been crowned a super slimmer after shedding a third of his bodyweight.

Buddy’s owner, Debbie Beeby from Kettering, says her pet is more active and has stopped snoring and snorting since losing weight.

Mrs Beeby said: “I’m so grateful to Sarah and the team at Northlands for all the advice they’ve given me. Sarah is a star and has been so supportive and encouraging and she helped keep Buddy and myself on track with his weight loss over the last six months. Buddy really is like a different dog. He’s eager to go out for walks and is more playful, and I was surprised when he jumped into the car – he hasn’t been able to do that for ages. He also used to pant a lot on walks and make a snorting sound but doesn’t do this now he’s a healthier weight.

“One of the most useful things I’ve learned is to weigh out Buddy’s meals to ensure I’m giving him the correct amount and it’s important to be precise as even a couple of extra pieces of kibble can make a difference. The regular weigh-ins also helped me stay focused and knowing his weight loss was going in the right direction kept me motivated.”

Sarah has shared the following tips to help owners keep their pets at a healthy weight:-

1. Avoid giving pets leftover human foods as they can be high in calories and contribute to bad habits forming.

2. Avoid giving too many treats as this can increase calorie intake substantially. If you want to reward your pet for desired behaviour, use a small amount of their daily allowance of dog food.

3. Keep your pet active by increasing mental stimulation both in and out of the house. This can be done by slow-feeding, scatter feeding and training them on walks.

Northlands Veterinary Group is part of VetPartners which puts the care of pets, care of people and care of each other above all else and owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.