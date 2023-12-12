Sudden death of man in Daventry not being treated as suspicious, police confirm
A sudden death in Daventry is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Police descended on the Grange estate on Sunday December 3 after being called by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Paramedics called officers after a sudden death of a man in The Severn.
Police have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.54am on December 3, Northamptonshire Police received a report from West Midlands Ambulance Service about the sudden death of a man in The Severn, Daventry.
“Officers attended and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death, which is not believed to be suspicious.”
The spokeswoman added that a file will be prepared and passed to the coroner’s office in due course.