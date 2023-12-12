News you can trust since 1931
Sudden death of man in Daventry not being treated as suspicious, police confirm

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course, according to police
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT
A sudden death in Daventry is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Police descended on the Grange estate on Sunday December 3 after being called by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Paramedics called officers after a sudden death of a man in The Severn.

The incident happened in The Severn, Daventry.The incident happened in The Severn, Daventry.
The incident happened in The Severn, Daventry.

Police have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.54am on December 3, Northamptonshire Police received a report from West Midlands Ambulance Service about the sudden death of a man in The Severn, Daventry.

“Officers attended and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death, which is not believed to be suspicious.”

The spokeswoman added that a file will be prepared and passed to the coroner’s office in due course.

