Sudden death of man in Daventry not being treated as suspicious, police confirm

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course, according to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sudden death in Daventry is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Police descended on the Grange estate on Sunday December 3 after being called by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics called officers after a sudden death of a man in The Severn.

The incident happened in The Severn, Daventry.

Police have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.54am on December 3, Northamptonshire Police received a report from West Midlands Ambulance Service about the sudden death of a man in The Severn, Daventry.

“Officers attended and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death, which is not believed to be suspicious.”