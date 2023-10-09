News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Success on the tracks for NFRS in large-scale chemical exercise

“Exercises such as this are a fantastic way of testing how we work with our partners, to improve interoperability and ensure we are all at the top of our game and know what is expected of us all should an incident of this nature ever happen for real.”
By James AverillContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have carried out a large-scale, multi-agency exercise to test their response to a chemical incident on board a train.

The exercise took place at the Rushden Transport Museum and Railway earlier this week, and saw around forty staff from NFRS, Northamptonshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Network Rail deal with the conditions they would face after an explosion on a train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drill saw two train carriages, filled with volunteers and NFRS staff, rescued after an explosion onboard. Crews evacuated the carriages before the ‘casualties’ passed through the mass decontamination unit to remove any contaminants.

Some of the mocked-up 'victims' during the testSome of the mocked-up 'victims' during the test
Some of the mocked-up 'victims' during the test
Most Popular

Acting Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuhill said that the exercise was a vital way to make sure that agencies can work together well in the event of a real emergency.

“Exercises such as this are a fantastic way of testing how we work with our partners, to improve interoperability and ensure we are all at the top of our game and know what is expected of us all should an incident of this nature ever happen for real.”

The exercise was organised by Crew Manager Darren Dexter from Rushden Fire Station, who said: “This exercise has been six months in the making and one of the largest chemical exercises run by NFRS.

“I would like to thank all of the people who took part in the exercise, especially the crew at Rushden who have worked tirelessly in the recent weeks and months to make the day possible.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceEast Midlands Ambulance Service