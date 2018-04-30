Student nursing team for University of Northampton take the trophy at awards ceremony

The University of Northampton has walked away with silverware at the Student Nursing Times Awards 2018.

The university's Adult Nursing team won Student Placement of the Year Community award for its work with Newport Pagnell Medical Practice.

The practice has mentored over 25 student nurses through its placement scheme over the past five years.

Claire Clinker, Senior Lecturer in Adult Nursing at the University, said: “In time-honoured award ceremony style, I’ll say that it was great to just be nominated for the sterling work of our nursing team with our brilliant partners at Newport Pagnell Medical Practice.

“Although we received the statuette, all of the nominees are winners with their commitment to innovative nursing practices."

The awards were announced at an afternoon ceremony held in London on April 26. Student nurses, universities and organisations from across the nursing community were honoured in 19 categories dedicated to celebrating achievements in healthcare.

The university was also a finalist in the Partnership of the Year category. The nomination highlighted the success of the ASPIRE programme; which was launched in partnership with St Andrew’s Healthcare to help healthcare assistants study and train to become mental health nurses.

Jenni Middleton, Nursing Times editor and host of the Student Nursing Times Awards, said: “Every year, our judges are stunned by the high standard of our entrants. We are delighted to be handing out these trophies to the very best students, and the organisations that are supporting them and helping them to become nurses.”