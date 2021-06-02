Stretch of A45 CLOSED after road traffic collision in Northamptonshire

The A45 is currently closed between the A43 and B573 turn-offs.

A stretch of the A45 eastbound has been closed following a road traffic collision this morning (June 2).

The collision took place between the A43 road (Lumbertubs) to B573 (Earls Barton) and that stretch of road has been closed to allow for the recovery of a damaged vehicle.

Highways England reports that there is approximately three miles of slow moving traffic, adding at least 15 minutes to journey times on the A45 between the A43 and B573 turn-offs.

The carriageway will remain closed for vehicle recovery.