Stranger danger warning in Northampton after three people in black Mercedes tell pupil to get in at a pedestrian crossing

A school is warning parents to speak to their children about stranger danger after a primary school student was beckoned to get in a car by three people.

All Saints CEVA Primary School emailed their parents on November 16 after an incident where a pupil was accosted at a pedestrian crossing in Holly Lodge Drive, Kingsthorpe.

The email read: "At the end of the day today (November 16), one of our pupils was waiting to cross the pedestrian crossing in Holly Lodge Drive.

"A black Mercedes pulled up onto the crossing. There were two men in the car along with a girl in the back seat.

"The girl opened the car door and tried to entice our pupil into the car by waving to him and banging on the rear window as he cross the road.

"The men were talking but our pupil could not understand the language being spoken."

The pupil reportedly arrived home safely and the police were called.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.