Storm Emma snowdrifts cover the tops of abandoned cars on Northamptonshire road

Snow drifts have left roads around Northampton "impassable" with motorists having to abandon their cars.

Among them, the narrow road between Denton and Whiston has been hit so badly by Storm Emma, a blanket of snow has left cars buried cars today.

Amateur photographer Simon Fitzhugh shot this snap at 10am while wading through knee-high drifts.

He said: "I live in Denton and I thought I would wander down to Whiston to take a photo of the church there, but I couldn't get there because it was waste-deep.

"I went round the next corner and saw three cars in the snow. There appeared to be no one in distress or anything like that, It looked like they had just ploughed into the snow and wandered off somewhere safe.

Yesterday, the A5199 Welford Road was shut in similar circumstances after a collision between two cars and the A428 at West Haddon was also deemed "impassable" due to drifts.

Roads around the county continue to be treacherous after a second day of below-freezing temperatures and police have issued a series of warnings to drivers here.

Currently one lane is closed and there is slow traffic on the M1 Northbound between junction 14 and 15.

The A508 is partially blocked in both directions after a lorry got stuck earlier today.

Train passengers have been advised to travel as early as possible on Northampton-bound trains and people are today allowed to travel on any service, no matter if they have a specific booking.