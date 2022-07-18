Standens Barn fire: Firefighters respond to blaze in Northampton neighbourhood

A fire has broken out in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to Walledwell Court, Standens Barn at just before 2pm today (July 18).

The service is urging residents living close by to shut windows and doors.

Five fire engines and two ambulance are present on the scene. Northamptonshire Police are also on the scene.

Officers on the scene say no one was hurt in the incident. A firefighter said one building had been “completely destroyed” by the blaze.

A NFRS spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a single-storey commercial building at Walledwell Court, in the Standens Barn local centre in Northampton, at 1.35pm this afternoon.

“On arrival the building was fully alight and six fire engines – two from Moulton and one each from The Mounts, Mereway, Brixworth and Burton Latimer - were called to the scene as well as the aerial rescue appliance from Corby. Everyone had safely left the building prior to our arrival.

Firefighters were called to Standens Barn today (July 18).

“Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to bring the fire under control, while crews used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear smoke away from the building and continue to monitor hotspots.

“NFRS remains at the scene but is scaling the incident down and all cordons have been removed. The fire service will then conduct an after-fire investigation to determine the cause – though it is believed to be accidental at this stage.”