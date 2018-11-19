Stalker tormented Northamptonshire victim with hundreds of threatening messages from 21 different numbers, court hears

A stalker who used 21 different phone numbers to harass a Northamptonshire woman and threatened to throw acid in her face has been spared jail.

Francise Mutu, from Kettering, messaged his victim hundreds of times a day and tormented her with dozens of calls from withheld numbers in a six-month campaign of stalking.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (November 19) how the 30-year-old also turned up to her flat uninvited four times a week, poured sand in her car’s oil tank and threatened to kill himself near her home for her to see.

He also subjected her to a tirade of threatening messages, including how he would ‘find her’, ‘climb into your room,’ and ‘throw acid in your face’.

On other occasions when Mutu was told to leave, he smashed in her car's rear window with a piece of wood in a fit of rage.

The court heard how the victim became so distressed she has since left the country to escape Mutu and find a fresh start.

But yesterday, he was sentenced in court under new laws to prosecute people who cause psychological harm and emotional distress.

His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: "The effect on her was significant. She was scared to go to work for fear of the violence you threatened her with. She has stopped socialising.

"The distress caused to the victim was very great indeed, such she has had to move to another country to be away from you."

Mutu pleaded guilty to the offences, and the court heard he has since shown 'sincere remorse' and now understands why his behaviour was criminal.

Mutu was handed a 20-month prison sentence suspended for two years. He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and must complete 10 days of rehabilitation work to 'help him with any future relationships'.