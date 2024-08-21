Staff and students thanked for their work at Delapre Abbey
The team has worked hard in recent months to bring Sir Frank Dobson’s ‘Woman With A Fish’ back to its best, clearing overgrown weeds, creating a brickwork surround and giving the statue the prominence it deserves.
The statue was brought to Delapre Abbey from St Katherine’s Gardens in the town centre and had fallen into a state of disrepair until the college’s intervention.
Mark Bradshaw, curriculum manager for construction, said: “It has been a privilege to be able to work on this project. I’m very proud of my home town and I love seeing these little bits of our history preserved for generations to come.
“The students have done a fantastic job and it’s been good to see them displaying that passion for Northampton – it’s something that’s really important to us as the college in the community.”
The event saw more than 50 people enjoy a barbecue and take part in guided tours of the former stable block at Delapre Abbey. Construction students will form part of the workforce for a project to restore the stables over the next 18 months.
Richard Clinton, chief executive of Delapre Abbey, said: “This is a partnership that we hold dear and is helping us to rebuild pride in our community. This is a small bit of work but the impact of it has been so pleasing to see. It’s been lovingly restored and we’ve heard how students have been so proud of their work they have brought their parents and grandparents down to see it.
“We wanted to say a big thank you to Mark and the students who have made it happen. We’ve enjoyed seeing it come to life and watching the students have some great quality learning experiences along the way.”
