News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Spread Festive comfort and cheer by sponsoring a Christmas Hamper

Cancer Charity The Lewis Foundation is calling for companies and individuals to sponsor their surprise Christmas hampers so they can bring festive comfort and cheer to adult cancer patients.
By Lorraine LewisContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For the seventh year in a row, The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and support packs to patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands all year round – will be hand delivering hampers as a surprise in the lead up to Christmas.

The sponsored hampers will be gifted to people in their homes and on the wards, and will bepacked full of festive food treats from Waitrose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With each hamper costing £45, The Lewis Foundation’s co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewisare asking for one-off donations or ongoing sponsorship by 24th November.

Delivery of a christmas hamper to Paul FitzpatrickDelivery of a christmas hamper to Paul Fitzpatrick
Delivery of a christmas hamper to Paul Fitzpatrick
Most Popular

Lorraine said: “Our annual Christmas hamper campaign is made possible year-on-year thanks to support from the wonderful business community.

“Our hampers bring a smile to adult cancer patients who are going through a difficult timereceiving treatment in hospital.

“The people that we deliver the Christmas hampers to are always really surprised and can get very emotional. A lot of patients say that they can’t afford the luxuries lots of us take for granted at Christmas, so they are always very grateful and happy to receive the gifts. They can never believe that the hampers are free.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each hamper contains items such as Christmas puddings, mince pies and Prosecco, and costs £45.

For more information about The Lewis Foundation, or to donate to the Christmas hamper campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/christmashampers2023 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Waitrose