Spread Festive comfort and cheer by sponsoring a Christmas Hamper

For the seventh year in a row, The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and support packs to patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands all year round – will be hand delivering hampers as a surprise in the lead up to Christmas.

The sponsored hampers will be gifted to people in their homes and on the wards, and will bepacked full of festive food treats from Waitrose.

With each hamper costing £45, The Lewis Foundation’s co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewisare asking for one-off donations or ongoing sponsorship by 24th November.

Delivery of a christmas hamper to Paul Fitzpatrick

Lorraine said: “Our annual Christmas hamper campaign is made possible year-on-year thanks to support from the wonderful business community.

“Our hampers bring a smile to adult cancer patients who are going through a difficult timereceiving treatment in hospital.

“The people that we deliver the Christmas hampers to are always really surprised and can get very emotional. A lot of patients say that they can’t afford the luxuries lots of us take for granted at Christmas, so they are always very grateful and happy to receive the gifts. They can never believe that the hampers are free.”

Each hamper contains items such as Christmas puddings, mince pies and Prosecco, and costs £45.