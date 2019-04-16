Sports equipment stolen during burglary at Northampton clubhouse

A clubhouse has been broken into in Northampton.

The burglary happened between 9.30pm on Friday, April 5 and 8.30am on Saturday, April 6, at the Dallinggton Lawn Tennis Club just off Dallington Park Road, when someone attempted to force open the shutters of the clubhouse but failed.

However, they then went to the front door and forced their way in via that entrance instead. Once inside they stole tennis equipment, alcohol and cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Anyone who has recently been offered tennis equipment in suspicious circumstances is also asked to call police.