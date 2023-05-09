Michael Waterfield is walking from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral in aid of All Saints tour to Zaragoza.

After the main service at All Saints on Sunday 7th May,Michaelk lefton the first stage of the walk which was to Earls Barton. The route was along the River Nene,through Beckets Park and the Meadow to Weston Mill and then on beside Billing Aquadrome where he heard a Cuckoo. The weather was getting warmer along the road through Cogenhoe and the way then led down to the river again and past the gravel workings to Earls Barton.

If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/allsaints-music

Michael outside All Saints Church just before he set off on his walk