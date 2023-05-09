News you can trust since 1931
Sponsored walk for choir: Fundraiser sets off from All Saints Church in Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral

Michael who at 69 is the choir's oldest singer will finish his walk at the Cathedral shortly before the rehearsal for that service.

By Michael WaterfieldContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read

Michael Waterfield is walking from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral in aid of All Saints tour to Zaragoza.

After the main service at All Saints on Sunday 7th May,Michaelk lefton the first stage of the walk which was to Earls Barton. The route was along the River Nene,through Beckets Park and the Meadow to Weston Mill and then on beside Billing Aquadrome where he heard a Cuckoo. The weather was getting warmer along the road through Cogenhoe and the way then led down to the river again and past the gravel workings to Earls Barton.

If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/allsaints-music

Michael outside All Saints Church just before he set off on his walkMichael outside All Saints Church just before he set off on his walk
Michael outside All Saints Church just before he set off on his walk
If you would like to hear the choir, most of whom are under 18, there is a link on the Church web site to the church's Youtube channel."Easter V ChoraL Eucharist" (Sunday's Service) includes four movements of the "Coronation Mass" by Mozart. This is a work for chorus and four soloists.Three of the Choir's four soloists were under 18 including the tenor and bass. On Sunday 14th May the choir will be singing in a joint service with the choirs of Peterborough Cathedral and St Matthews' Church Northampton. That service is at Peterborough Cathedral at 3.30.

