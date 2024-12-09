Spaces now limited for Rust Bucket Rally fundraiser for Northampton hospice

Just a few places remain to take part in next year’s Rust Bucket Rally challenge in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular fundraiser, in which competitors race through Europe in “rust bucket” cars that cost no more than £1000 each, will take place from June 6 – 9 2025 across the Swiss Alps and Lakes.

Now in its 11th year, the Top Gear inspired road trip invites motorists to join in the four-day convoy across the continent to try to win first place and raise money for charity on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already more than 70 cars are signed up for the 2025 event, with just 15 spots remaining for wannabe racers.

Rust Bucket Rally sees teams race across Europe for charity cash

Organiser Carl Baldry said: “Next year we’re doing two days in the Swiss Alps, which will be very different to what we’ve done before. Lots of mountain passes and we’ll need to be able to trust the cars in a different way.

“We pick a different charity each year and do our best to give them a really good donation, then we pick another one to help the year after.”

Previously the fundraiser has travelled through Barcelona, Italian Dolomites, and Slovenia and has raised just over half a million pounds for local causes over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is delighted to be its sole beneficiary for 2025.

Rust Bucket Rally car convoy from a previous event

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice has always been on my list of charities to support as they do such incredible work,” said Carl. “One of our close friends, Julian, who has done the Rally for several years, his father is about to go into the hospice, so it seemed like an apt time to choose it as our sole beneficiary. Hopefully we can make a big financial impact.

“They have been so onboard and so excited about us fundraising for them and that’s infectious. I’m really looking forward to raising as much money as we can for them.”

Director of Income Generation & Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Anita Frith, said: “We are so excited to be a part of the 2025 Rust Bucket Rally and so grateful to Carl and all of the drivers for supporting us. The funds raised will make a huge difference to our patients both now and in the future and it means the world to us to be chosen as this year’s beneficiary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rust Bucket Rally costs £150 per person, including four free T-shirts. Register your interest today at www.therustbucketrally.co.uk

To find out more about how you can help support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/