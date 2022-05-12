Sol Central in Northampton town centre evacuated as police deal with 'welfare concern'

Sol Central in Northampton was evacuated this evening (May 12) as police dealt with an incident surrounding a “welfare concern”.

A large police presence was seen around 7pm. By around 8.30pm police had left the scene.

However, businesses were evacuated. Passersby say some businesses are still being evacuated.

Vue cinema is closed and staff are refunding tickets.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “In the past hour we have been dealing with a concern for the welfare of a member of the public near Sol Central in Northampton.

“The incident has now been safely resolved and there should no longer be any disruption in the area.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience while our officers dealt with this.”

An onlooker said it was a “serious and major” incident.