SNVB joins HM The King at the launch of the Coronation Food Project

South Northants Volunteer Bureau, the charity behind Towcester and Roade Community Food Larders, was invited to join Their Majesties and other community groups at the launch of the Coronation Food Project at an event on Tuesday 14th November at SOFEA’s headquarters in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

SNVB works alongside FareShare, via SOFEA and FareShare Midlands. SNVB also works with FareShare GO to collect surplus food from local supermarkets. Approximately 2.5-3 tonnes of food is rescued from waste by SNVB community larder coordinators and volunteers every week. This happens due to the tireless operations of organisations committed to eliminating food waste and ensuring it reaches people who need affordable food.

SNVB Community Food Larders were established amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The subsequent cost of living crisis has resulted in a sharp uptake in the demand for the service. 1000 people per week are reached across three SNVB community larder sessions.

Katie Steele, Co-ordinator for the SNVB Community Larders, said:

‘We have a fabulous team of approximately 100 volunteers who work tirelessly to redistribute this food to the people who need it the most. Many of the people we reach are children, young people and the elderly, arguably the most vulnerable and isolated in our communities. The efforts of our amazing volunteers make the world of difference to so many people each week. I can’t thank them enough for what they do.’

Helen Barrett, CEO of South Northants Volunteer Bureau, added: