Slow traffic on M1 after road traffic collision in Northamptonshire
There are currently delays of up to 20 minutes
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:21 pm
One lane has been closed on the M1 following a road traffic collision that took place this evening (October 27).
The collision happened on the M1 Northbound between junctions 15 A45 (Northampton) and 15A A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services).
Highways England reports that the event is expected to clear between 5.45pm and 6pm and traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.
The nature and severity of the collision have not yet been confirmed.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.