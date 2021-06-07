Slow traffic after collision between lorry and car on Northamptonshire roundabout near the M1
No injuries have been reported, police say
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:56 pm
There are currently reports of slow traffic on the M1 following a collision between a lorry and a car.
The collision happened at around 2.50pm between a lorry and a Citroen C3 on the A43 roundabout just off junction 15A on the M1 (Towcester / Northampton Services).
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said there have been no serious injuries reported.
The A43 Northbound is partially blocked.
