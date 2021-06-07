Slow traffic after collision between lorry and car on Northamptonshire roundabout near the M1

There has been a collision on the A43 roundabout.

There are currently reports of slow traffic on the M1 following a collision between a lorry and a car.

The collision happened at around 2.50pm between a lorry and a Citroen C3 on the A43 roundabout just off junction 15A on the M1 (Towcester / Northampton Services).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said there have been no serious injuries reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A43 Northbound is partially blocked.