Slow traffic after collision between lorry and car on Northamptonshire roundabout near the M1

No injuries have been reported, police say

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:56 pm
There has been a collision on the A43 roundabout.

There are currently reports of slow traffic on the M1 following a collision between a lorry and a car.

The collision happened at around 2.50pm between a lorry and a Citroen C3 on the A43 roundabout just off junction 15A on the M1 (Towcester / Northampton Services).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said there have been no serious injuries reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A43 Northbound is partially blocked.

More to follow.