Skydiving to fund treatment for Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia: Northampton family launch appeal
Me and my sister will be skydiving to raise money, to help fund the treatment for my Mum, who is suffering from Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia. We will also be donating any leftover money to Blood UK.
Hi I'm Lois, and my Sister is called Katie.
We are trying to fundraise and spread awareness of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia.
We will be taking part in a skydive for this cause, so we can raise money towards funding treatment for my Mum, as well as donating money to charities, which are dedicated to helping and caring for people with this illness.
Over the years, my Mum Yasmin Denison, has become the strongest and most hard working person around. She has gone through so many rough times, but she has used this to motivate herself. This determination has led her to work as a Police Officer, Prison Officer as well as a Nurse. She's been able to work all of these jobs, on top of raising two girls on her own, with no support.
She always puts everyone's needs above her own. This is why we want to carry out this fundraiser, to show her how grateful we are, and to show her what an impact she has made on us.
After having multiple health issues and concerns over the past few years, the Doctors have only just fully investigated, and realised what has been causing all of these problems. This has resulted in her recently getting the diagnosis of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia. This type of Leukaemia is incurable, which means treatment will only help prolong life as much as possible. However, another issue is, that the NHS provide limited treatment options, where patients need to fit the criteria for in order to receive it.
Because Leukaemia is a cancer in the blood and bones, it means you cannot remove it with surgery, and it is hard to target treatment. This is why we have researched what other treatment options are available for Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia.
We want my Mum to beat this, because she is all we have.
We really appreciate that you've taken the time to read this story, and I hope it has helped gain more awareness around this type of Leukaemia.
It would mean so much to us, if you could share this Crowdfunder page.
We would be truly grateful to receive any donations, if you are in the position to do so.
Thank you so much!
Lois and Katie XX.
This is the link to the crowdfunding page:https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/treatment-for-chronic-myeloid-leukaemia