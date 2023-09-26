Singer/songwriter, Saphron, highlights the need for a conversation about consent through new single.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new single, ‘Consent’, refers to her experience in the music industry and comes at a time when there is a renewed conversation around consent, especially in entertainment.

Following the allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against comedian Russell Brand, ‘Consent’ sparks conversations and encourages self-reflection, challenging societal norms and shedding light on the importance of consent in all aspects of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring up-and-coming rapper Bekah, the song is a revolutionary fusion of trap, rock, and rap genres that delves deep into this crucial subject.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saphron is keen to open the conversation about consent

In an era where consent has become an essential topic of discussion, Saphron and Bekah have joined forces to create an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to reflect on their perceptions of consent and take control of their own narratives.

Saphron explains: "The release of our track comes at a time when the issue of consent is front and centre but even without recent allegations coming to light, this is a hugely important topic. Having worked in the music industry for over a decade, I’ve spoken to many other artists about consent and how boundaries can be crossed.

“Bekah and I wanted to create a song that not only entertained but also sparked important conversations. Consent is something we should all be talking about, and we hope this song encourages people to reflect on their own experiences and beliefs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration between Saphron and Bekah is a perfect blend of their unique styles, seamlessly merging genres to create a one-of-a-kind sound that captures the listener's attention from the very first note. The music is raw, emotional, and thought-provoking, with lyrics that cut to the core of the issue.

'Consent' by Saphron featuring Bekah

Rapper, Bekah says: “‘Consent’ is a song that encourages individuals to reclaim their power and find their voice. It's a declaration that everyone deserves to be heard, and their boundaries should be respected without question.

“The track is not only a powerful piece of music but also a call to action, reminding us that consent is a fundamental right that must be respected and upheld.”

With a powerful message, a unique blend of musical genres, and the vocal prowess of Saphron and Bekah, ‘Consent’ promises to be a standout release in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad