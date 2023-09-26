News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Singer/songwriter, Saphron, highlights the need for a conversation about consent through new single.

Northampton artist Saphron is due to release the latest single from her debut EP, ‘Identity Crisis’, on all major streaming platforms on 29th September 2023.
By Laura GrahamContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new single, ‘Consent’, refers to her experience in the music industry and comes at a time when there is a renewed conversation around consent, especially in entertainment.

Following the allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against comedian Russell Brand, ‘Consent’ sparks conversations and encourages self-reflection, challenging societal norms and shedding light on the importance of consent in all aspects of life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring up-and-coming rapper Bekah, the song is a revolutionary fusion of trap, rock, and rap genres that delves deep into this crucial subject.

Saphron is keen to open the conversation about consentSaphron is keen to open the conversation about consent
Saphron is keen to open the conversation about consent
Most Popular

In an era where consent has become an essential topic of discussion, Saphron and Bekah have joined forces to create an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to reflect on their perceptions of consent and take control of their own narratives.

Saphron explains: "The release of our track comes at a time when the issue of consent is front and centre but even without recent allegations coming to light, this is a hugely important topic. Having worked in the music industry for over a decade, I’ve spoken to many other artists about consent and how boundaries can be crossed.

“Bekah and I wanted to create a song that not only entertained but also sparked important conversations. Consent is something we should all be talking about, and we hope this song encourages people to reflect on their own experiences and beliefs."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collaboration between Saphron and Bekah is a perfect blend of their unique styles, seamlessly merging genres to create a one-of-a-kind sound that captures the listener's attention from the very first note. The music is raw, emotional, and thought-provoking, with lyrics that cut to the core of the issue.

'Consent' by Saphron featuring Bekah'Consent' by Saphron featuring Bekah
'Consent' by Saphron featuring Bekah

Rapper, Bekah says: “‘Consent’ is a song that encourages individuals to reclaim their power and find their voice. It's a declaration that everyone deserves to be heard, and their boundaries should be respected without question.

“The track is not only a powerful piece of music but also a call to action, reminding us that consent is a fundamental right that must be respected and upheld.”

With a powerful message, a unique blend of musical genres, and the vocal prowess of Saphron and Bekah, ‘Consent’ promises to be a standout release in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

aphron will be performing ‘Consent’ and other tracks from her debut EP on 26th October at the Roadmender where she’ll be supporting Maddox Jones. Tickets are on sale now: https://www.theroadmender.com/event/maddox-jones/

Related topics:Russell Brand NorthamptonTicketsMaddox Jones