Silverstone Museum showcases exclusive collection at Autosport International
Thousands of motor racing fans flocked to Silverstone Museum’s exclusive exhibition at this year’s Autosport International
The immersive display showcased the history of Formula 1 featuring racing cars spanning the decades, which were on show together for the first time at the event, staged at the NEC, Birmingham in January.
The exciting exhibition gave motorsport fans an opportunity to see some of the iconic cars that are part of the extensive collection on display at Silverstone Museum.
Visitors to the popular pop-up Silverstone Museum exhibition at Autosport International were able to get up close to multimillion pound racing cars, including Formula 1 cars from Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s double championship-winning 2022 season, alongside cars from the Alpine and Aston Martin teams.
Also on display, representing the heritage and history of Formula 1, was a 1951 BRM which formed the centrepiece of the Silverstone Museum showcase, which also featured a Costin-Nathan GT, a Renault F1 Team showcar, and a Viking racing car from the 70s.
Rachel James, head of marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We were thrilled to be able to bring together so many iconic cars at our exhibition which was staged in collaboration with Autosport International and GP Racing magazine.
“The event was a fantastic success for Silverstone Museum and will help drive many more visitors to the museum, where we will have numerous exciting events taking place this year.”
Visitors to the pop-up exhibition were able to take pole position and get behind the wheel themselves to have their photos taken sat in a Silverstone Formula single-seater car and take to the winners’ podium.