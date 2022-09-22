Silverstone Distillery Raises another glass to community spirits

Silverstone Distillery, nestled in the heart of the Northamptonshire village of Silverstone will be hosting Morgan Stanley's charity bike riders on the 24th September.

Morgan Stanley bike riders are raising money for Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and The Felix Project - a charity fighting hunger and food waste across London.

About 300 riders will be able to to take a short rest at the Distillery whilst attending to any medical requirements or bicycle maintenance before they continue their 200 mile journey from Manchester to London over 24 hours.

Silverstone Distillery

The predefined route will see riders visit some of the most beautiful villages along the route and Silverstone will be no different.

Accustomed to visitors from all over, Silverstone is the home of the F1 British Grand Prix, MotoGP and many other motorsport events.

Joe Mayhew, owner and director of Silverstone Distillery, said: “Silverstone Distillery is honoured to be hosting the Morgan Stanley riders on their journey. As part of our commitment to community endeavours such as our Community Spirits range of Military Spirit gin where we donate £5 to SSAFA for every bottle sold and the Armed Forces charity and our Unity Vodka where all proceeds go to the Ukrainian DEC Humanitarian Appeal.