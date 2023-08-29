Silverstone Distillery is moving!

Based in the heart of motorsport valley, the Distillery has called Silverstone in Northamptonshire, UK home for the past four years. They are now taking the opportunity to develop a new fit-for-purpose centre where the Distillery can focus on retail operations, distilling and mixology experiences and of course distilling of multi award-winning premium alcoholic spirits and non-alcoholic botanical spirits to both consumers and trade.

Situated just off the A43 /A5 in Towcester, The Bell Plantation - a family-owned Garden Centre, has an impressive collection of horticultural goods, a poultry centre, café and a selection of high-quality retail outlets.

Silverstone Distillery’s Academy of Distilling and Mixology will include a new 16 guest Gin Academy where Gin enthusiasts can learn the artisanal method of gin distillation. This premium experience destination features an informal and fun environment to distil gin, learn about gin history & production plus plenty of tasting! The experiences don’t stop there.

Silverstone Distillery Academy of Distilling and Mixology

With Silverstone Distiller’s new Mixology Masterclasses – aspiring mixologists can learn new skills whilst sampling a decadent selection of cocktails.

Further details to be announced in due course but the grand opening will take place towards the end of October 2023 and existing operations will continue at their Green Lane location until then.

Joe, Director – “It has been a tremendous honour to be home grown in the village and now, as we expand our experiences, we look to the future and offering premium distilling and mixology experiences at our Distillery Academy.”