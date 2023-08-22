ShowcasingBrackmills campaign highlights business benefits and more as BID prepares for 2024 renewal

Brackmills Industrial Estate, home to more than 18,000 employees and 180 businesses, has had Business Improvement District status for just over 14 years, a status which sees resident businesses pool an annual levy which is then used to fund a host of estate improvements.

In the final year of its third five-year BID term and preparing for a renewal ballot early next year, the estate has now launched a campaign to showcase the benefits of a Business Improvement District.

Howard Wilson, UK operations manager at technology manufacturer StarTech.com, and voluntary chair of Brackmills BID, explains: “There are so many things the BID provides to support estate businesses. A primary one has got to be security, with the BID investing heavily in CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras which help keep the estate secure.”

walk and scooter ways on brackmills

Startech.com chose Northampton and specifically Brackmills as its European Distribution Centre because of its unrivalled location, excellent connectivity and transport infrastructure, Mr Wilson adds.

The BID’s calendar of events and networking opportunities are another positive for Brackmills businesses. “BID meetings give us the opportunity to mix with other businesses on the estate,” says Simon Chaloner, warehouse manager at distribution and transport company C Butt in Burryport Road.

“Thanks to the BID, we have met and now work with fellow Brackmills businesses. One example sees us rent warehousing space from one of our neighbours, a benefit to us both.”

The estate’s green spaces are another highlight. “Brackmills is far more than just a place to work and is always buzzing with life and people, says Jon Morgan, CEO of vehicle repair and servicing company In ‘n’ Out Autocentres at Caswell Road on Brackmills.

“It is well cared for and well maintained and we particularly value the green spaces and pocket parks which encourage us to get out and have walking meetings with our team – far better than sitting behind a desk.”

Ellie Smith, community manager at sports goods brand’s Decathlon’s distribution centre on Brackmills, adds: “As a sports brand, we really appreciate having the clean and green spaces around our base.

“There are cycle paths and walking and running routes which are good to utilise on our breaks and lunches.