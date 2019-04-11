Shoppers beware... Lifesize T-Rex to prowl the Grosvenor Centre tomorrow

A Tyrranorausrus Rex is set to roam the Grosvenor Centre tomorrow in order to whet the appetite for a new show coming to Northampton.

A stunning puppet of the prehistoric beast - called Tybalt - will be prowling the upper mall of the shopping centre outside of Primark between 1pm and 3pm.

The event is all part of a showcase for the upcoming Dinosaur World Live event at the Royal and Derngate on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

The interactive family show will see life-sized Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratop puppets take to the stage alongside the T-Rex.

A spokeswoman for the Royal and Derngate said: "For anyone looking for fun things to do with the kids, Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family, from ages three and upwards.

"Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person."

Dinosaur World Live takes to the stage at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Friday, April 19 at 11.30am and 2pm and on Saturday, April 20, at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets – priced £14 – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.